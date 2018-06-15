First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Republic Bank worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,442,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,494 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,580,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,394,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,633,000 after acquiring an additional 503,111 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,245,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,503,000 after purchasing an additional 489,056 shares during the period.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

