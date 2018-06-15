Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Veeco Instruments worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments opened at $17.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.50 and a beta of 0.58. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $158.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

