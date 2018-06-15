Five Below (FIVE) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report released on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

FIVE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,464. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6,021.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

