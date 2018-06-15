Five Below (FIVE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, June 7th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Five Below traded down $0.88, hitting $101.21, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 29,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,464. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,415,000 after acquiring an additional 446,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,642,000 after purchasing an additional 435,463 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396,992 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $27,287,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286,749 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

