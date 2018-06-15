Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Star Senior Living earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1924771804003 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Five Star Senior Living traded down $0.05, hitting $1.45, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $345.52 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

