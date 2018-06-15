Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Flagstar Bancorp opened at $35.68 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $270,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,009,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,876,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

