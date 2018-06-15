Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Director Peter Schoels Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.76%. equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

