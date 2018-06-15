FlappyCoin (FLAP) Trading Down 92.9% Over Last Week

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One FlappyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlappyCoin has a total market cap of $542,363.00 and $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.01502020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008023 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015342 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019043 BTC.

FlappyCoin Profile

FlappyCoin (FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. FlappyCoin’s official website is flappycoins.wordpress.com. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin.

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

