Investors Purchase Large Volume of FleetCor Technologies Call Options (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,872 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,130% compared to the typical daily volume of 257 call options.

NYSE:FLT opened at $205.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

