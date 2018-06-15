FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00595807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00235722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093145 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

