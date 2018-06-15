Floor & Decor (FND) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an accumulate rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Floor & Decor traded down $0.06, reaching $54.93, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,713. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -1.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $505,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218,824 shares of company stock valued at $328,477,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

