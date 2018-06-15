Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. Buys 149,715 Shares of Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 149,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $741,089.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 55,763 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $307,811.76.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 1,200 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $6,720.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 9,970 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $56,729.30.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 77,700 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $430,458.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 92,205 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $524,646.45.

On Monday, April 30th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 6,649 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $39,362.08.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 3,700 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $21,941.00.

On Thursday, April 19th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 10,013 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,276.96.

On Monday, April 2nd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 7,240 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $41,485.20.

On Friday, March 23rd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 7,720 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $46,088.40.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 14,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,765. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.99.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.66% and a negative return on equity of 98.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,715,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 548,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 2,126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 373,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 337,639 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

