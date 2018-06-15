FlutterCoin (FLT) Market Capitalization Tops $515,898.00

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlutterCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlutterCoin has a total market cap of $515,898.00 and approximately $1,806.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00042926 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 222.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001510 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001429 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016356 BTC.

FlutterCoin Coin Profile

FlutterCoin (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me.

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlutterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

