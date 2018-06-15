Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, June 4th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

FLY stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $404.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fly Leasing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

