Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 415,656 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,185 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,050 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

