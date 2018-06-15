Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Holdings Raised by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.51% of Great Western Bancorp worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,439,000 after acquiring an additional 359,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,104,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the period.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Great Western Bancorp opened at $44.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

