Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 103,067 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,067 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 138,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,400.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy opened at $65.52 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

