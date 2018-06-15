513,800 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AmeriCold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust opened at $21.67 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

