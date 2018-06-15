FormFactor (FORM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FormFactor earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.5914614259159 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

FormFactor traded down $0.05, reaching $14.20, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at $602,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $201,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $367,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

