Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 240,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,906. Fortis has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Fortis by 641.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

