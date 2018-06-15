Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,958,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive traded up $0.08, hitting $80.21, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 120,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,048. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

