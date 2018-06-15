Fortum Oyj (FORTUM) PT Set at €22.50 by Macquarie

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) received a €22.50 ($26.16) target price from analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Fortum Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Fortum Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.82 ($21.88).

Shares of FORTUM stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.84 ($20.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a twelve month high of €18.94 ($22.02).

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

