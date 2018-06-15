Fortuna Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and $948,188.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00602261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00235670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00093097 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,228,511 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.top.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.