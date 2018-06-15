Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,094,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,993. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.