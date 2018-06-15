Head-To-Head Analysis: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Foundation Medicine (FMI)

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) and Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biocept and Foundation Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 1 1 0 2.50 Foundation Medicine 0 2 1 0 2.33

Biocept currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Foundation Medicine has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.86%. Given Biocept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Foundation Medicine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocept and Foundation Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.07 million 3.23 -$21.61 million ($0.79) -0.30 Foundation Medicine $152.90 million 24.79 -$161.46 million ($4.50) -22.74

Biocept has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foundation Medicine. Foundation Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biocept has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foundation Medicine has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Foundation Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -561.47% -445.14% -196.63% Foundation Medicine -84.96% -299.63% -94.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Foundation Medicine beats Biocept on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies. It provides clinical products, such as FoundationOne for solid tumors; FoundationOne Heme for blood-based cancers, or hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and sarcomas; Foundation Assay for Circulating Tumor; FoundationFocus CDxBRCA, a diagnostic assay to aid in identifying women with ovarian cancer; and FoundationOne CDx, a diagnostic assay for solid tumors. The company also offers FoundationCORE, a knowledgebase to publish scientific and medical advances, and foster relationships throughout the oncology community. In addition, it has strategic collaboration agreements with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Genentech, Inc. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer to advance precision medicine using comprehensive genomic profiling to facilitate clinical trial enrollment. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc.

