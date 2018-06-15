Analyzing RadNet (RDNT) and Foundation Medicine (FMI)

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ: FMI) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Foundation Medicine and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Medicine 0 2 1 0 2.33 RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67

Foundation Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.94%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Foundation Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Foundation Medicine and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Medicine -84.96% -299.63% -94.81% RadNet -0.66% 18.77% 1.74%

Volatility & Risk

Foundation Medicine has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foundation Medicine and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Medicine $152.90 million 25.80 -$161.46 million ($4.50) -23.67 RadNet $922.19 million 0.72 $50,000.00 $0.29 47.59

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Foundation Medicine. Foundation Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RadNet beats Foundation Medicine on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies. It provides clinical products, such as FoundationOne for solid tumors; FoundationOne Heme for blood-based cancers, or hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and sarcomas; Foundation Assay for Circulating Tumor; FoundationFocus CDxBRCA, a diagnostic assay to aid in identifying women with ovarian cancer; and FoundationOne CDx, a diagnostic assay for solid tumors. The company also offers FoundationCORE, a knowledgebase to publish scientific and medical advances, and foster relationships throughout the oncology community. In addition, it has strategic collaboration agreements with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Genentech, Inc. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer to advance precision medicine using comprehensive genomic profiling to facilitate clinical trial enrollment. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

