Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research opened at $181.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $139.24 and a 12-month high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

In related news, COO Timothy Archer sold 16,574 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $3,669,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,246. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.66.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.