Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Receives $88.38 Average PT from Analysts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Franco Nevada traded down $0.37, reaching $69.73, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 637,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,640. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 31.64%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 91,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 46,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

