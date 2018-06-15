Franklin Electric (FELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $361,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $48,913.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412 shares of company stock worth $796,782 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,099,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,243,000 after buying an additional 200,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,517,000 after buying an additional 564,379 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.73 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

