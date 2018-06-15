Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stake Boosted by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 567.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 77,408 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources opened at $33.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 80,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

