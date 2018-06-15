Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.25 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills traded up $0.24, hitting $44.75, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 194,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,601. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

