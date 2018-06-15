Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,791,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,616,724 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 956,148 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,368,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 730,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,655,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 707,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals opened at $6.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $386.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.