FRANKLIN ETF Tr/LIBERTY SHORT DURAT (FTSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

FRANKLIN ETF Tr/LIBERTY SHORT DURAT (NYSEARCA:FTSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FRANKLIN ETF Tr/LIBERTY SHORT DURAT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FRANKLIN ETF Tr/LIBERTY SHORT DURAT traded up $0.03, reaching $95.05, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008. FRANKLIN ETF Tr/LIBERTY SHORT DURAT has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $98.75.

