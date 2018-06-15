Franklin Square Holdings L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Andeavor Logistics accounts for 1.3% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $216,686,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,776,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,419,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,761,000 after purchasing an additional 805,791 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,136,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Andeavor Logistics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.76.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics traded down $0.64, hitting $43.43, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 23,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.23. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

