Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €78.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €78.00 ($90.70) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRA. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.38 ($101.61).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde opened at €85.00 ($98.84) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

