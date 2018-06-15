Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

