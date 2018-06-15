Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Frequency Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3562949311998 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Frequency Electronics traded up $0.03, hitting $8.47, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 30.69%.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Privet sold 26,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $243,479.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,783 shares in the company, valued at $494,265.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $128,134.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,638. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

