FRONTEO (FTEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Mar Q topline continues to demonstrate strong growth despite missing our estimate, while OM expansion surpasses our expectations from both the Legaltech and AI businesses. Management introduces favorable mid-term financial targets for each business segment, including FY19 guidance implying revenue up 12% y/y and OM of ~5%. Continued strength from both Legaltech and AI businesses gives us increased confidence in long-term profitable growth; raising 12-month price target to $23, from $16.””

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FRONTEO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of FRONTEO remained flat at $$23.26 during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. FRONTEO has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations.

