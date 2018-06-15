Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a report issued on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $5.70 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Frontline opened at $5.66 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.81. Frontline has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 297.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 343,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

