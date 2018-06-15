Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €36.50 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.44) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.55 ($51.80).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.75 ($50.87). The company had a trading volume of 27,372 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.