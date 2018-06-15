FuckToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $990,639.00 (FUCK)

FuckToken (CURRENCY:FUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. FuckToken has a market capitalization of $990,639.00 and $0.00 worth of FuckToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuckToken has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FuckToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00598383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00234217 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093295 BTC.

About FuckToken

FuckToken launched on June 2nd, 2017. FuckToken’s total supply is 70,856,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,264 tokens. FuckToken’s official website is fucktoken.com. FuckToken’s official Twitter account is @FuckToken. The Reddit community for FuckToken is /r/FuckToken.

Buying and Selling FuckToken

