FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy traded down $0.13, reaching $1.64, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.54. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

