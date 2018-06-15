Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) Insider Stephen Gutteridge Sells 95,000 Shares

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.01), for a total value of £72,200 ($96,125.68).

LON FCRM opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.99) on Friday. Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 49.75 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Fulcrum Utility Services’s previous dividend of $0.70.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Infrastructure Services and Gas Transportation segments. The company provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

