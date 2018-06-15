Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) posted its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 62.50 ($0.83) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.93%.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 968 ($12.89) on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 889.26 ($11.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $7.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.31) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

