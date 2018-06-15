FuturXe (CRYPTO:FXE) Reaches Market Cap of $12.00

FuturXe (CURRENCY:FXE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One FuturXe token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuturXe has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. FuturXe has a total market cap of $12.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of FuturXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00596167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00235118 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093232 BTC.

About FuturXe

FuturXe’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FuturXe’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,421 tokens. FuturXe’s official Twitter account is @Futurxe_FXE. FuturXe’s official website is futurxe.io.

FuturXe Token Trading

FuturXe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuturXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuturXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

