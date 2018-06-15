FuzzBalls Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $44,207.00 and $0.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.01499880 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008092 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015295 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019190 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

