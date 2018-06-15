FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Monday, June 4th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2019 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

LSI opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $2,502,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,835,588 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

