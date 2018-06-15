Viacom, Inc. Class B Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report released on Sunday, June 3rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

