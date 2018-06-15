Brokers Issue Forecasts for WESCO International, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 7th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of WESCO International opened at $62.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Blue Harbour Group L.P. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1,096.5% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 1,484,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,560 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,805 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,778 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $38,826.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $661,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $81,889.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $161,070 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

