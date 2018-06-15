Adtalem Global Education Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – Investment analysts at First Analysis cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. First Analysis has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Adtalem Global Education opened at $49.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,767,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $19,580,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $883,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,031.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $254,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,680.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,760. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

